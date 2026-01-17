Ehlinger (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Broncos' emergency third quarterback during Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Bills, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Ehlinger will once again serve as the team's emergency quarterback after being signed to the active roster from the practice squad earlier this month. The 27-year-old will only be able to enter the game if both Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham are forced to exit due to injury, illness or ejection.