Sam Ehlinger: Back to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ehlinger reverted to Denver's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Ehlinger was inactive as the Broncos' emergency QB3 for Sunday's loss to the Jaguars. Ehlinger hasn't played a single snap this season.
