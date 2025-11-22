Zappe has been elevated from the Browns' practice squad Saturday.

This marks the second time that Zappe has been elevated from the Browns' practice quad this season. The 26-year-old will be operating as the No. 2 quarterback with Shedeur Sanders making his first career NFL start in place of Dillon Gabriel (concussion). Zappe started one game for the Browns in 2024, completing 16 of 31 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.