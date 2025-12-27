Zappe has been elevated from the practice squad Saturday in advance of Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Zappe will stand to either handle third-string QB duties versus Pittsburgh, or act as the No. 2 option behind Shedeur Sanders in the event that Dillon Gabriel (shoulder), who is listed as questionable, can't play. The last time Zappe saw the field was to make a single start for Cleveland in 2024, in which he completed 16 of 31 pass attempts for 170 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.