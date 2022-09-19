Johnson was inactive Week 2 against the Jets.
Johnson opens the season with two inactive designations in the first two games. Both Demetric Felton and Jerome Ford have been active ahead of Johnson, as both have roles in the return games. With Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, having Johnson active may be seen as a luxury, but it should be noted that Johnson has return experience and could replace either Felton or Ford.
More News
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Inactive against Carolina•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Backing up on kick returns•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Logs 32 snaps•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Fumbles in preseason opener•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: Agrees to one-year deal•
-
Browns' D'Ernest Johnson: To be tendered by Browns•