Watson's hearing before the NFL and NFLPA's jointly appointed disciplinary officer ended Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

After three days in front of the officer, the league is drawing closer to concluding its 15-month long investigation into Watson, who faced 24 civil suits for allegations of sexual misconduct. All but four of those were settled Tuesday, June 21, and among them one suit added his former team, the Texans, as a defendant Monday. According to Cabot, the officer requested post-hearing briefs from both parties, which need to be filed by July 6. Once those are submitted, a ruling on Watson's punishment likely won't be announced until mid-July, at the earliest, after which he'll have an opportunity to appeal any proposed suspension. As Cabot reported Monday, the NFL is aiming for an indefinite ban of at least one year.