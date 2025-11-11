The Browns plan on waiting until at least Week 12 to potentially open Watson's (Achilles) 21-day practice window, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

On Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski noted that Watson was progressing well in his comeback from his Jan. 20 surgery to address a re-ruptured right Achilles tendon and didn't dismiss the possibility of the quarterback practicing this week, but Watson will end up having his return to the field delayed by at least one more week. Given that he hasn't practiced in more than a year since he initially ruptured his Achilles on Oct. 20, Watson will likely need close to the full 21-day window to complete his ramp-up process before the Browns would consider activating him from the PUP list. Despite having been out all season, Watson remains engaged with the Browns and has attended all meetings and has filled a mentorship role for Cleveland's two rookie quarterbacks, starter Dillon Gabriel and backup Shedeur Sanders. The 30-year-old remains under contract with the Browns through next season after inking a five-year, $230 million extension with Cleveland shortly after he was acquired from the Texans in March 2022.