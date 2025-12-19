Browns' Deshaun Watson: Roster decision coming next week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Watson (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Per Oyefusi, coach Kevin Stefanski said the Browns will make a decision on whether to add Watson back to the roster prior to the Week 17 game against Pittsburgh. An official transaction activating Watson from the PUP list will have to be made by the following Tuesday or Watson will be ineligible to play this season. Shedeur Sanders will start Sunday against the Bills.
