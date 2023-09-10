Watson completed 16 of 29 passes for 154 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 24-3 win over the Bengals. He also rushed five times for 45 yards, one rushing touchdown and a two-point conversion.

Neither offense produced any first-quarter points in slick conditions, but Watson led a scoring drive that put the Browns up 3-0 early in the second quarter, then found the end zone from 13 yards out on a designed quarterback run with 17 seconds left in the first half. While Watson was effective as a runner, he struggled to generate much through the air and was intercepted in the third quarter, though he bounced back with a three-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Bryant in the fourth quarter. Joe Burrow threw for only 82 yards, so Watson's passing struggles can be chalked up at least in part to the inclement weather. Watson should be sharper through the air on Monday Night Football in Week 2 against a Steelers team that got pummeled 30-7 by the 49ers.