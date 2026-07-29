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Browns' Deshaun Watson: Will continue to split reps

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Coach Todd Monken confirmed Wednesday that Watson and Shedeur Sanders will continue to share first-team reps at the start of training camp, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Meanwhile, Monken noted that at this stage he doesn't have a definite timeline for a decision on the team's starting QB for Week 1, while adding that the team plans to play its starters in the preseason. In any case, this is a job competition to monitor in the coming days and weeks, with added context on how the reps are divided between Watson and Sanders -- likely in some form of a rotation -- set to arrive once the Browns take the practice field again.

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