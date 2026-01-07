Gabriel completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 937 yards and seven touchdowns with two interceptions over 10 games in 2025.

Gabriel, a third-round pick in 2025, was part of the Browns' quarterback carousel during his rookie season. He was thrust into the spotlight when he took over for Joe Flacco in Week 5 and went 1-5 as a starter. His tenure was marked by short passes, as Gabriel averaged a league-low among qualified quarterbacks with 5.1 yards per attempt. He often looked out of his depth and was eventually replaced by Shedeur Sanders for the final seven games of the season. All three quarterbacks were hamstrung by an unexciting group of wideouts. Following the end of the regular season, the organization fired head coach Kevin Stefanski -- although curiously retained general manager Andrew Berry -- which leaves Gabriel's future with the team uncertain. A new coach will certainly want to address Cleveland's glaring need for a starting quarterback and possibly backups.