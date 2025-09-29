Browns' Dylan Sampson: Remains third on depth chart
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sampson had one carry for minus-2 yards and did not secure his lone target in Sundays 34-10 loss to Detroit in Week 4.
The Browns' backfield is securely in the hands of Quinshon Judkins, who has steadily increased his dominance since being activated in Week 2. Sampson has a combined 14 snaps and one target over the last two games.
More News
-
Browns' Dylan Sampson: Limited usage Week 3•
-
Browns' Dylan Sampson: Scores receiving TD in reduced role•
-
Browns' Dylan Sampson: Works as lead back•
-
Browns' Dylan Sampson: Set for change-of-pace duties•
-
Browns' Dylan Sampson: Gets start against Rams•
-
Browns' Dylan Sampson: Working with starters•