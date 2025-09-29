default-cbs-image
Sampson had one carry for minus-2 yards and did not secure his lone target in Sundays 34-10 loss to Detroit in Week 4.

The Browns' backfield is securely in the hands of Quinshon Judkins, who has steadily increased his dominance since being activated in Week 2. Sampson has a combined 14 snaps and one target over the last two games.

