Sampson (knee) was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.

Despite being designated for return from injured reserve earlier Wednesday, Sampson didn't end up logging any reps after having his 21-day practice window opened. Prior to the Browns' first Week 6 practice, head coach Todd Monken told Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram that Sampson has a chance at being activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, but the second-year back would likely need to put in a full workout Thursday or Friday to make that a reality.