Sampson (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Sampson was limited in the Browns' first practice of the week, but he was likely just having his reps managed after he had missed five straight games due to the knee injury before returning to action during this past Sunday's win over the Titans. With a full practice now under his belt, Sampson is in the clear to serve as the top change-of-pace option behind lead back Quinshon Judkins in this weekend's game against the Steelers.