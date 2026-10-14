The Browns designated Sampson (knee) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The transaction clears the way for Sampson to practice Wednesday and opens a 21-day window for the Browns to evaluate him for a return to the 53-man roster. The second-year back has been sidelined since sustaining the left knee injury during the Browns' Week 1 loss to the Jaguars, but head coach Todd Monken suggested that Sampson could have a shot at playing Sunday versus the Ravens, per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. Sampson will likely need to turn in at least one full practice over the next three days for the Browns to feel comfortable activating him from injured reserve ahead of their Week 6 matchup.