Sampson (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Though the Browns officially designated Sampson for return from injured reserve Wednesday, he didn't end up taking any reps in the team's first Week 6 practice session. Sampson was back on the field a day later as a limited participant, but in order to have a shot at being reinstated from IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Ravens, he may need to upgrade to a full practice Friday. Lead back Quinshon Judkins (foot) hasn't been able to practice in any fashion this week and looks to be trending toward sitting out versus Baltimore, so Sampson could be in line for a prominent role if he ends up getting activated this weekend.