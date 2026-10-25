Sampson carried the ball six times for 45 yards and caught all three of his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Titans.

Seeing his first action since Week 1, and his first offensive snaps of the season, after recovering from a knee injury, Sampson saw nine touches to Quinshon Judkins' 18 in impressive performances from both. Sampson is the clear No. 2 RB when the Browns' backfield is at 100 percent, but there could be enough volume for Sampson to have fantasy value in that role given the team's fairly underpowered aerial attack. Sampson will look to stay productive in Week 8 against the Steelers.