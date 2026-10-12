Head coach Todd Monken said Monday that there is a "possibility" that the Browns open the 21-day practice window for Sampson (knee) this week, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Sampson was placed on injured reserve in mid-September due to a left knee injury he sustained in Week 1 against the Jaguars. Monken opened the door for Sampson to be designated to return from IR during Week 6 prep, though his practice participation over the coming days would ultimately determine whether he would be ready to play against the Ravens on Sunday. Sampson's potential return could be an important one for the Browns, given that Quinshon Judkins (foot) and Raheim Sanders (hip) both left this past Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Jets due to their respective injuries.