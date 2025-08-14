Sampson was the first running back through the rotation both Wednesday and Thursday during joint practices with the Eagles, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Sampson started Cleveland's preseason opener and took two carries for six yards, although it didn't mean much with most of the key veterans -- including RB Jerome Ford -- being held out. The first-team reps in practice are a better sign, especially with no report of Ford being injured, potentially hinting at a rotation between the two RBs early in the season. Fellow rookie running back Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned -- and uncertain to play this season -- after a July arrest for domestic violence charges.