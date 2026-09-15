Sampson (knee) is expected to miss "significant time," Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Sampson hurt his left knee in Sunday's Week 1 loss to Jacksonville and was on crutches while wearing a brace after the game. It appears that further evaluation on the running back has concluded that Sampson is dealing with a significant injury. It's not yet clear exactly how much time he'll miss, though there certainly a chance he'll end up on IR. Raheim Sanders will likely take on a bigger role in Sampson's absence, and Jaleel McLaughlin could be summoned from the practice squad.