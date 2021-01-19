Williams (shoulder) should return in time for the 2021 season, Andrew Gribble of the Browns' official site reports.

Williams injured his shoulder during training camp and was eventually placed on injured reserve in October. Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski said both Williams and safety Grant Delpit (Achilles) should be ready for the next season. "They are just going to continue to rehab and work through those injuries. That is the exciting part for us to get some of those guys back next season," said the coach. Williams should resume his spot as a starting cornerback opposite Denzel Ward.