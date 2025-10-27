Bond failed to secure any of his four targets in Sunday's 32-13 loss to New England in Week 8.

Bond's 29 snaps were the second most among the wide receivers but also represented diminished playing time for the second consecutive game. He experienced an uptick between Weeks 2 and 6, getting on the field for 67 percent of the offensive snaps, and eventually settled in as the No. 2 when Cedric Tillman (hamstring) landed on injured reserve. However, Bond's snap share dropped to 48 percent the last two weeks, during which he doesn't have a catch. Both Jamari Thrash (24 snaps) and Gage Larvadain (28) hovered in the same range as Bond against the Patriots. Tillman is eligible to return when the Browns resume their season following a Week 9 bye, which should reconfigure the depth chart, but the 2-6 squad, which is clearly focused on the future, needs to see if Bond is a long-term fit.