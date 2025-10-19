default-cbs-image
Jenkins is questionable to return to Sunday's game against Miami after injuring his wrist, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Jenkins (wrist) is questionable to return against the Dolphins after getting injured in the third quarter. The former Seahawk and Jaguar has appeared in every game for Cleveland this season, and had three tackles this week before exiting.

