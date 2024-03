Mone (knee) was released by the Seahawks on Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Mone -- who was let go with a non-football injury designation -- missed the entirety of last season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 15 of the 2022 campaign. The veteran interior lineman had one year left of his deal, and his exit will save the Seahawks $5.9 million in cap space, according toAdam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio.