Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Mone had a "difficult surgery" in which more issues were discovered than previously diagnosed, ultimately suggesting a lengthy recovery, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Mone shifted to Seattle's injured reserve back on Dec. 20 due to an ACL injury, and he's now in jeopardy of missing time into the 2023-24 campaign following unsuccessful surgery to address his initial knee damage. Throughout this past season, the 27-year-old operated as a rotational defensive lineman and amassed 25 tackles.