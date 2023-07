Mone (knee) was placed on the Seahawks active/PUP list Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Mone missed the final five games of Seattle's 2022 season with an injured ACL and according to head coach Pete Carroll, he still has a "long way" to go. The veteran nose tackle has been with the Seahawks for all four years of his career, appearing in 41 games and recording 73 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. There is currently no timetable for his recovery.