Mayfield (right biceps) is listed as active Sunday against the Eagles.

Mayfield operated with a cap on his reps during Week 4 prep due to a right biceps injury and wasn't seen throwing passes until Friday's practice. Despite entering the weekend as questionable, he'll lead the Buccaneers offense as he normally does Sunday, with Chris Godwin (foot) swapping in for an absent Mike Evans (hamstring) at wide receiver. Godwin is making his season debut after completing his recovery from the dislocated left ankle that he suffered Week 7 of the 2024 campaign, so he may not be running on all cylinders for at least a few games. In any case, Mayfield's top available skill-position talents will be RB Bucky Irving, WRs Godwin, Emeka Egbuka and Sterling Shepard and TE Cade Otton.