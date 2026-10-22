Mayfield (right thumb) practiced fully Thursday.

This marks a second straight uninhibited practice for Mayfield as he seeks his first game action since Week 3 due to a dislocated right thumb. Per Greg Auman of Fox Sports, Mayfield again was wearing a glove on his right hand Thursday, and afterward the quarterback told Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site that he "feels fine gripping and throwing," with the biggest concern enduring hits and taking the ball under center. Head coach Todd Bowles has yet to announce a Week 7 starter between Mayfield and undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels, but that'll likely occur Friday ahead of Sunday's road matchup with the Panthers.