Mayfield (right thumb) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

After sitting out the last three games due to a dislocated right thumb, Mayfield was expected to practice Wednesday and ended up handling every rep, according to the team. Head coach Todd Bowles told Smith earlier Wednesday that Mayfield "looked pretty good" while throwing, which he did with a glove on the afflicted hand. Bowles also relayed to Jenna Laine of ESPN.com that he likely will make a decision on who will get the Week 7 start between Mayfield and undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels on Friday. At the very least, Mayfield's activity level Wednesday has him in a decent spot ahead of Sunday's contest at Carolina.