Mayfield (thumb) was seen participating in Wednesday's practice and was throwing while wearing a glove on his right hand, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Just as head coach Todd Bowles suggested would be the case Monday, Mayfield was able to get back on the field for the Buccaneers' first day of Week 7 prep in what marked the veteran quarterback's first appearance in practice since dislocating his right thumb Sept. 27. Per Jenna Laine of ESPN.com, the Buccaneers are preparing for undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels to make a fourth straight start this Sunday at Carolina, but Mayfield could change those plans if he shows that he can grip the football securely and throw without any major hindrance during the team's practices this week. The Buccaneers will release their first injury report of the week later Wednesday, when it will be known whether Mayfield was a limited or full participant in practice.