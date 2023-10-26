Mayfield (knee) is active for Thursday's game at Buffalo, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Mayfield's status for Week 8 was up in the air after following a DNP/LP/FP practice regimen this week due to a knee issue. Having said that, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported earlier Thursday that Mayfield was slated to suit up, and indeed that has come to pass. Mayfield will have a tough task on his hands against a Bills defense that has given up the fifth-fewest points per game (16.9) this season.