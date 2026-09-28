Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Mayfield (thumb) is expected to miss three weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Earlier Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported than an MRI on Mayfield's dislocated right thumb ruled out a fracture as well as any tendon or ligament damage. While Mayfield appears set to avoid surgery, he'll still need some time off to regain strength in his thumb so that he can properly grip the football and throw accurately and at full velocity. Per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, Bowles said that Mayfield won't be placed on injured reserve, so the Buccaneers could be targeting a Week 10 game in Carolina for his return to the lineup. Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will step in as the Buccaneers' new starting quarterback beginning with Sunday's game versus Green Bay.