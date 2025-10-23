Mayfield (knee) was a full practice participant Thursday.

One day removed from being limited at Wednesday's walkthrough, Mayfield bumped all the way back to full, ensuring that he'll be under center for the Buccaneers on Sunday at New Orleans. Who will be joining him remains to be seen with WR Mike Evans (concussion/collarbone) out for most of the rest of the season and RB Bucky Irving (foot/shoulder) and WR Chris Godwin (fibula) ruled out for Week 8. On a positive note, rookie standout WR Emeka Egbuka (hamstring) followed up Wednesday's absence with a limited session Thursday, meaning he's trending in a positive direction to be among Mayfield's top targets this weekend.