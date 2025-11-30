Mayfield completed 18 of 28 passes for 194 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions while adding six carries for 27 yards in the Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He also committed a fumble recovered by Tampa Bay.

Mayfield was able to manage effectively despite playing with a left shoulder support following his injury against the Rams last Sunday night, avoiding turnovers and completing passes to nine different targets overall. Mayfield also saw Chris Godwin commit a rare drop on a perfectly thrown would-be touchdown pass in the first half, but he did just enough overall to keep Tampa Bay ahead of a feisty Jacoby Brissett-led offense on the other side. Mayfield's two-yard touchdown toss to left tackle Tristan Wirfs late in the first half also extended the veteran signal-caller's streak of games with a TD pass to four, and he'll look for an even more productive performance with presumably better health in a Week 14 home matchup against the Saints.