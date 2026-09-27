Mayfield is dealing with a dislocated right thumb and will have an MRI on the injury, head coach Todd Bowles relayed after Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Vikings, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Mayfield exited Sunday's loss late in the fourth quarter after sustaining the thumb injury to his throwing hand. Jalon Daniels played Tampa Bay's final possession after Mayfield got hurt. The undrafted rookie backup failed to complete a pass and threw an interception on the game's final play. A recovery timeline for Mayfield will likely be established based on the results of his upcoming MRI, but Daniels will likely get a chance to make his first NFL start when the 0-3 Buccaneers host the 1-2 Packers in Week 4.