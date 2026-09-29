Godwin gathered in three of four targets for 25 yards during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Vikings.

Godwin ranked third among Buccaneers wide receivers in snap share (62 percent) behind Ted Hurst (75 percent) and Emeka Egbuka (74 percent) in Week 3, resulting in his least productive performance of the season. On top of that, Godwin hasn't been targeted more than four times in a game so far on the campaign. With undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels set to take over Tampa Bay's offense for at least a few contests in the wake of Baker Mayfield's dislocated right thumb, Godwin doesn't have an ideal situation in which to build momentum from week to week.