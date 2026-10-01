Godwin (ankle) is participating in Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

It remains to be seen whether Godwin goes down as a full participant or limited participant Thursday, but any level of activity already marks a step in the right direction after the veteran wide receiver didn't take part in Wednesday's practice. Even if he alleviates any concerns about the ankle injury by Sunday's game against the Packers, Godwin will still be a risky fantasy option in the first start for undrafted rookie QB Jalon Daniels, who is filling in for Baker Mayfield (thumb).