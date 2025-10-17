Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Not practicing Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Godwin (fibula) didn't practice Friday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Godwin is unlikely to play this week. Continued absences from practice suggest Godwin may be ruled out as soon as Saturday, while the Bucs are at least leaving the door cracked open for fellow wideouts Mike Evans (hamstring) and Emeka Egbuka (hamstring).
