Godwin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after logging a full practice Friday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Godwin sandwiched full practices on Wednesday and Friday around scheduled rest Thursday. Meanwhile, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles suggested Friday that Godwin, QB Baker Mayfield (biceps) and LT Tristan Wirfs (ankle) are all on track to play this weekend. That doesn't mean Godwin will jump right back into last year's workload or production, but the Bucs could certainly use his help after losing Mike Evans to a hamstring injury last week.