Egbuka (hip/groin) was not spotted at the early open portion of practice open to the media but is expected to participate Thursday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Egbuka missed practice Wednesday due to hip and groin injuries, but he's expected to log at least limited reps Thursday, which would bode well for his chances of gaining clearance in time for Sunday's contest against the Jets. If Egbuka is able to suit up versus New York, he'll again be positioned as one of the Buccaneers' clear top options in the receiving game alongside Mike Evans. Chris Godwin (ankle) is practicing but is not expected to make his return Week 3.