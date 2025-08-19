Egubka's teammate Jalen McMillan (neck) is expected to miss a large portion of the upcoming season, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Chris Godwin, meanwhile, remains on the PUP list, yet to practice since suffering an ankle dislocation and ligament damage last October. With Godwin uncertain for Week 1 and McMillan presumably out, Egbuka may step right in as Tampa Bay's No. 2 receiver alongside Mike Evans. The 19th overall pick has taken plenty of first-team reps this summer, including during Saturday's 17-14 preseason win over the Steelers.