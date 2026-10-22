Egbuka (concussion/foot) was working on the side with a trainer at Thursday's practice, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

After sitting out Wednesday's practice, Egbuka was spotted Thursday but it remains to be seen whether or not he will be credited with any official level of practice participation. He'll need to log a full practice Friday to have a chance to clear concussion protocol before Sunday's game against the Panthers, and Egbuka is also nursing a foot injury to further complicate his path to availability.