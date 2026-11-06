Egbuka (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Chicago.

Egbuka has missed the last two games due to a concussion and a foot injury, and while he's cleared the protocol for head injuries, the latter issue has lingered into this week. After opening Week 9 prep with a DNP on Wednesday, he's logged back-to-back full sessions, but head coach Todd Bowles also relayed to Greg Auman of Fox Sports on Friday that Egbuka will be a game-time decision. Considering the Buccaneers have an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday, there won't be many options to pivot to if Egbuka ends up being inactive.