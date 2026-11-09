Egbuka (foot) caught three of five targets for 38 yards and added a one-yard run in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Bears.

Egbuka returned from a two-game absence during which he was in concussion protocol in addition to dealing with a foot injury. He tied for second on the team in targets behind Cade Otton's eight and finished third in receiving yards behind Tez Johnson (76) and Kenny Gainwell (60), as Baker Mayfield spread the ball around to complement Bucky Irving's two-touchdown effort on the ground. Egbuka hasn't exceeded 63 yards in seven appearances this season heading into Tampa Bay's Week 10 bye.