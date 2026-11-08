Egbuka (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, is slated to return to action, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

On the heels of two games on the sideline due to a concussion and a foot injury, Egbuka kicked off this week as a non-participant Wednesday before logging back-to-back full sessions Thursday and Friday. Despite clearing the protocol for head injuries ahead of Week 8 action, he was listed as questionable with the foot issue ahead of Sunday's matchup, but Pelissero's report indicates Egbuka is trending toward active status. Egbuka's availability will be clarified approximately 90 minutes before an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.