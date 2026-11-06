Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said Friday that Egbuka (foot) will be a game-time decision for Sunday night's game against the Bears, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Egbuka was a full practice participant Thursday and reportedly looked healthy at Friday's practice, but it sounds like he'll be listed as questionable on the final injury report. It could be a frustrating situation for fantasy managers if Egbuka actually comes down to a game-time call Sunday night. Confirmation of a full practice Friday would hint at a return to action.