Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Still dealing with hamstring issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Egbuka missed Wednesday's walkthrough due to a hamstring injury, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Egbuka managed just one limited session last week due to the same health concern before suiting up Monday in Detroit, a contest in which Chris Godwin (fibula) was inactive and Mike Evans (concussion) suffered a collarbone injury that's expected to sideline him for most of the rest of the season. Assuming Egbuka continues to be able to suit up on game days, he'll serve as the top pass catcher for QB Baker Mayfield (knee), but the results have been modest the last two contests (a combined 6-82-0 on 16 targets) after a blistering start to his NFL career (25-445-5 on 38 targets in his first five appearances).
More News
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Inefficient with targets in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Active for MNF•
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: In line to play on MNF•
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Shaping up as game-time call Week 7•
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Game-time decision vs. Detroit•
-
Buccaneers' Emeka Egbuka: Back at practice Saturday•