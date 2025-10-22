Egbuka missed Wednesday's walkthrough due to a hamstring injury, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Egbuka managed just one limited session last week due to the same health concern before suiting up Monday in Detroit, a contest in which Chris Godwin (fibula) was inactive and Mike Evans (concussion) suffered a collarbone injury that's expected to sideline him for most of the rest of the season. Assuming Egbuka continues to be able to suit up on game days, he'll serve as the top pass catcher for QB Baker Mayfield (knee), but the results have been modest the last two contests (a combined 6-82-0 on 16 targets) after a blistering start to his NFL career (25-445-5 on 38 targets in his first five appearances).