David (knee) is active for Monday night's game against the Lions.

David has been battling the knee issue for most of the regular season, but he's yet to miss a contest. Across six games this season, David has recorded 40 tackles (21 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and a pair of pass breakups, including one interception, on 99.7 percent of the Bucs' defensive snaps.

