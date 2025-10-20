Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Active for Week 7
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
David (knee) is active for Monday night's game against the Lions.
David has been battling the knee issue for most of the regular season, but he's yet to miss a contest. Across six games this season, David has recorded 40 tackles (21 solo), including 2.5 sacks, and a pair of pass breakups, including one interception, on 99.7 percent of the Bucs' defensive snaps.
