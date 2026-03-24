Lavonte David: Opts for retirement
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Buccaneers announced David's retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.
A second-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2012, David was a model of consistency in 14 seasons in Tampa Bay, missing only 14 combined games and reaching the 100-tackle threshold 12 times while being named an All-Pro on three occasions. His overall contributions are Hall of Fame-worthy, but he'll have to wait the minimum five years before such an honor will be under consideration.
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