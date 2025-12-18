Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Logs limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
David (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
David couldn't practice Wednesday, but he appears to be trending further in the right direction for Sunday's game against the Panthers. The veteran linebacker has played 100 percent of defensive snaps in three consecutive contests. He'll have one more chance to upgrade to full practice reps Friday.
